5 Karl Lagerfeld Quotes to Remember the Iconic Fashion Designer

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday.

Karl Lagerfeld’s death took place on Tuesday morning in Paris, France. His passing leaves a hole in the fashion world that will be difficult to fill. He was the Creative Director for Chanel, a Paris fashion house.

Chanel already has another person ready to fill the role left behind by Karl Lagerfeld. Virginie Viard, the Director of the company’s Fashion Creation Studio, will be filling this gap. This makes sense as Viard was one of Lagerfeld’s closest collaborators at the fashion house.

Karl Lagerfeld was a standout individual in the fashion industry not only for his fashion designs, but also for his own personal fashion. The designer’s iconic look included dark sunglasses, a white ponytail and fingerless gloves. He also often wore combinations of black and white during his public appearances, reports CNN.

InvestorPlace is remembering the fashion icon with a collection of Karl Lagerfeld quotes. You can check them out in the following gallery.

