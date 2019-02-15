McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ) announced that it is bringing the Shamrock Shake back to its locations.

Here are seven things to know about the company’s decision:

The drink will be out sooner rather than later, despite the fact that we are still more than a month away from St. Patrick’s Day.

McDonald’s said that you’ll be able to get your Shamrock Shake through March 24, which is about a week after the traditional Irish holiday.

The holiday shake has been around for roughly 50 years since it had its debut in 1970.

The color is off-putting to some, while others love it as it is light green.

The McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is made from a combination of vanilla soft serve ice cream, a minty syrup to give it its color and distinctive taste, as well as a whipped cream topping.

Unfortunately, the burger chain will not be offering the drink in all of its locations, so make sure you check with your local store to find out whether or not you’ll have the opportunity to try it out.

As you can imagine, having the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake make its return has people talking plenty about it on social media, with some considering it the best time of the year to visit its locations, while others would rather not see it at all.

MCD stock is up about 1.9% on Friday.