Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST ) unveiled its quarterly earnings results for its last quarter of fiscal 2018, posting earnings and revenue that topped the mark, lifting MNST stock up after hours.

The Corona, Calif.-based company has been making waves for over 15 years now with its popular energy drink, and it shows no signs of slowing down as its fourth quarter yielded net income of $239.1 million, an 18.8% gain when compared to its profit of $201.3 million from its year-ago quarter.

On a per-share basis, these figures were 43 cents and 35 cents respectively. Monster topped the Wall Street’s average earnings estimate for its quarter of 40 cents per share by 3 cents per share, according to data compiled by FactSet.

The energy beverage giant amassed total sales of $924.2 million, a 14.1% surge against its $810.4 million from the year-ago quarter. Analysts saw Monster as raking in revenue of $901 million, according to FactSet.

The company’s Monster energy drink brand tallied in sales of $853.3 million, 15.9% ahead of the $736.1 million from the year-ago quarter. Its international sales were also up about 30.4% for the period.

The Monster brand also authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program.

MNST stock was trading flat during regular trading Wednesday as the company got ready for its quarterly press release. Monster Beverage shares soared about 6.3% after the bell off the heels of a positive three-month period that was highlighted by a sales total that is moving in the right direction.