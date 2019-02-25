Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK ) posted its quarterly earnings results after hours on Monday, bringing in earnings, revenue and same-store sales that topped what analysts were projecting, but an underwhelming outlook sent the stock slipping late in the day.

The New York City-based burger chain said that its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018 included a net loss of $548,000 , or 3 cents per share. This figure marks a shrinking of more than 95% when compared to its year-ago loss of $11.03 million, or 47 cents per share.

When adjusting for one-time items, Shake Shack brought in earnings of 6 cents per share, beating the guidance of 3 cents per share, which analysts polled separately by both Refinitiv and FactSet predicted.

Revenue tallied up to $124.3 million for the period, more than 29.3% above the $96.1 million it posted during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. The Wall Street consensus projected revenue of $119.1 million, according to data compiled by FactSet.

Shake Shack’s same-store sales impressed as well, gaining 2.3% year-over-year as its menu prices were hiked up by 2.6%. Analysts saw this figure as sliding 1.8%, according to data compiled by FactSet.

For its fiscal 2019, the restaurant chain sees revenue in the range of $570 million to $576 million, with the high point of the estimate in line with the $576 million that analysts called for.

SHAK stock took a hit of 1.2% during regular trading hours Monday. Shares are down an additional 1.6% after the bell.