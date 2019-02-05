Slack IPO: 11 Things for Potential Investors to Know

A Slack IPO is getting closer with the company moving forward with its plans.

Here are a few things to know about the Slack IPO.

Slack has announced that it has made a confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concerning its public offering.

This comes in the form of a draft registration statement on Form S-1 and includes its planned listing details for its Class A stock.

However, the details of this filing are still unknown due to its confidential nature.

What we do know is that it doesn’t look like Slack will be favoring a typical IPO.

Instead, it seems like the company is planning to go forward with a direct listing of its stock.

A direct listing is rare, but it has been done before by Spotify (NYSE: SPOT

(NYSE: An inside source says Slack is going this route because it doesn’t need the publicity or cash from a normal IPO.

It’s also still unknown when exactly the Slack IPO will take place.

All the company says in its press release is that it will start after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission competes the review process.

The company also notes that market conditions and other factors may play a part in when the offering will occur.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co. are all reportedly working with Slack on its IPO plans.

