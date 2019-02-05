The State of the Union Address 2019 is happening tonight at 9 p.m. ET.
The government shutdown pushed the address from last month to tonight. Here are seven of the hottest topics you can expect the POTUS to discuss at the State of the Union Address 2019:
- President Trump will likely discuss a plan to stop transmission of HIV by 2030.
- Immigration will be another hot-button topic tonight as the POTUS will say that there is an immigration crisis that has brought crime, drugs and human trafficking to the U.S.
- The POTUS is also likely to continue pushing for his border wall, not budging from the billions of dollars he’s asking for.
- White House officials added that the president will mention abortion and the “fundamental importance and respect for human life” at the State of the Union Address 2019.
- The POTUS will also likely be calling to withdraw a substantial amount of soldiers from Afghanistan. He also wants to withdraw troops from Syria, although he may receive some blowback from the Republican party over this. Trump is interested in maintaining political pressure in Iraq, meaning he’ll keep troops there.
- Infrastructure is another hot topic for the State of the Union Address 2019 and the POTUS will want to discuss repairs to roads and bridges in rural America.
- The economy is a key topic as well, with the POTUS likely to discuss how well it’s doing thanks to the changes in the federal tax code.