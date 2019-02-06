5 Top Stocks to Trade Thursday Morning: SNAP, DIS, TTWO >>> READ MORE
Tesla Model 3 Price Reduction: What Potential Buyers Should Know

TSLA lowered the price by about $1,100

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

A Tesla Model 3 price reduction puts the car closer to its goal of selling for $35,000.

Source: Tesla

Here what to know about the price reduction for Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3.

  • The Tesla Model 3 price reduction brings the car’s starting price down to $42,900.
  • This is $1,100 cheaper than the previous starting price for a Tesla Model 3.
  • According to Elon Musk, the price is actually about the same as the company’s goal of $35,000.
  • However, this is only after taking into account roughly $8,000 worth of savings for customers.
  • These savings come in the form of tax breaks, as well as reduced costs over gas vehicles.
  • This is actually the second Tesla Model 3 price reduction of 2019.
  • The Tesla Model 3 already saw its starting price drop by $2,000 back in January.
  • The new price cut for the Tesla Model 3 also comes after the car didn’t sell as well in January.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to announce the new price for the Tesla Model 3. During this time, some customers mentioned the goal of a $35,000 starting price before savings. Musk said that the company is doing “everything we can to get there,” and that it is a “super hard grind.”

Potential customers that may have an interest in the car can follow this link over to Tesla’s online store to learn more about the Tesla Mode 3 price reduction.

TSLA stock was down slightly as of noon Wednesday, but is up 3% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

