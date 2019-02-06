Tesla Model 3 Price Reduction: What Potential Buyers Should Know

A Tesla Model 3 price reduction puts the car closer to its goal of selling for $35,000.

Source: Tesla

Here what to know about the price reduction for Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Model 3.

The Tesla Model 3 price reduction brings the car’s starting price down to $42,900.

This is $1,100 cheaper than the previous starting price for a Tesla Model 3.

According to Elon Musk, the price is actually about the same as the company’s goal of $35,000.

However, this is only after taking into account roughly $8,000 worth of savings for customers.

These savings come in the form of tax breaks, as well as reduced costs over gas vehicles.

This is actually the second Tesla Model 3 price reduction of 2019.

The Tesla Model 3 already saw its starting price drop by $2,000 back in January.

The new price cut for the Tesla Model 3 also comes after the car didn’t sell as well in January.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) to announce the new price for the Tesla Model 3. During this time, some customers mentioned the goal of a $35,000 starting price before savings. Musk said that the company is doing “everything we can to get there,” and that it is a “super hard grind.”

Potential customers that may have an interest in the car can follow this link over to Tesla’s online store to learn more about the Tesla Mode 3 price reduction.

TSLA stock was down slightly as of noon Wednesday, but is up 3% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.