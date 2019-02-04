What are some of your favorite Year of the Pig images?

We have compiled eight images to honor the Chinese New Year, which will take place on Tuesday, February 5. The day brings with it the change of the calendar according to Chinese mythology, which honors the 12 animals of the zodiac, including the pig.

Each animal represents something different in Chinese culture, with the pig representing wealth and opulence, but not frivolity. The coming year will also be the year of the Earth Pig, which is marked by stability as the Earth symbol represents the duality and balance of the yin and the yang.

We have compiled eight images to honor the upcoming Year of the Pig for you to post on social media this year. Pick your favorite and share it with the masses.

Year of the Pig

