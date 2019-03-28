Accenture Earnings: ACN Stock Shoots Higher on Q2 Beat

Accenture earnings for the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2019 has ACN stock up on Thursday.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN ) reported earnings per share of $1.58 for its fiscal second quarter of the year. This is the same as the company’s earnings per share from its fiscal second quarter of 2018. It was also good news for ACN stock by coming in just above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.57 for the period.

The Accenture earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $1.14 billion. This is an increase over the company’s net income of $919.54 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income reported in the Accenture earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of the year comes in at $1.39 billion. The management consulting company reported operating income of $1.30 billion for its fiscal second quarter of the previous year.

The most recent Accenture earnings report also has it announcing revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter. This is up from the company’s revenue of $9.91 billion reported during the same time last year. It was also a boon to ACN stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $10.30 billion for the quarter.

Accenture also updated its outlook for the fiscal full year of 2019 with its newest earnings report. It now expects earnings per share for the year to range from $7.18 to $7.32. The company was previously expecting earnings per share between $7.01 and $7.25. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $7.23 for the year.

ACN stock was up 4% as of Thursday morning.

