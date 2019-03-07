All 87 Amazon Pop-Up Shops Closing in U.S.

Recent news about Amazon pop-up shops closing in the U.S. has the process taking place in April.

Source: Shutterstock

The news comes directly from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) as the company thinks over how it wants to handle physical retail. The Amazon pop-up shops closing list includes all of the 87 locations in America.

The Amazon pop-up shops closing will have the company leaving behind empty space at the various retailers that these stores are in. This includes its own Whole Foods locations, as well as those at other retailers not belonging to AMZN.

“Across our Amazon network, we regularly evaluate our businesses to ensure we’re making thoughtful decisions around how we can best serve our customers,” a spokesperson for Amazon told CNBC. “After much review, we came to the decision to discontinue our pop-up kiosk program.”

What these closures don’t cover are the online retailer’s other attempts at physical stores. This includes its Amazon Go, 4-star stores as well as its book stores. There will even be more new stores of these types opening this year.

What’s still unknown about the Amazon pop-up shops closing news is how it will affect stores outside of the U.S. The company opened up several such locations in six European countries late in 2018. We don’t currently know if these stores will also be closing down as part of the company’s plans to close its pop-up shops.

AMZN stock was down 1% as of Thursday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.