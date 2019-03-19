Tuesday Apple Rumors: AirPower May Be Close to Launching

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a possible AirPower launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

AirPower: It looks like we are getting ever closer to an AirPower launch, reports 9to5Mac. A look at code in the latest version of the iOS 12.2 beta shows that it has support for AirPower. This seems to suggests that AAPL is preparing to launch its wireless charging mat soon. The code in the beta even details how the mat will be able to tell the difference between different devices that are on it.

Sports Games: It doesn’t look like AAPL has much of an interest in live streaming sports games, MacRumors notes. This news comes from Eddy Cue, the head of AAPL’s services division. He says that this is due to the complicated nature surrounding the rights to live coverage of sporting events. Cue also notes that this doesn’t mean the company will never dip its toes into the area, but that it isn’t a concern at the moment.

New iMac: Apple is now selling new iMac models to customers, reports AppleInsider. These new iMac models offer upgrades over previous versions. This includes new components inside that offer better speeds and performance. The new iMac devices from AAPL are sharing the same design as previous models, so don’t expect any radical changes in that department.

