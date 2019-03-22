Friday Apple Rumors: AirPower Reportedly Launching in March

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when the AirPower will launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

AirPower Launch: Recent rumors claim that AAPL will launch its AirPower wireless charging mat this month, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to release the device in late March. We’re already a good ways through March now, which means it likely won’t be long before the company releases the AirPower. Other previous rumors have also been saying the launch is just around the corner.

March 25 Event: AAPL is offering livestreams of its March 25 event via its stores, 9to5Mac notes. These livestreams will be offered to anyone that wants to attend as part of the retail chain’s Today at Apple events. Customers will have to sign up to before the event if they want to attend. However, there is no cost to do so. The livestream will play through the video walls in the stores.

Video Streaming: A new research note claims that Apple needs to target a large audience with its streaming service, reports AppleInsider. This note comes from analysts at Macquarie. It says that the tech company will need to offer the service on Android devices, as well as desktops, if it wants it to be a strong source of revenue. The analysts also worry that AAPL may limit the service to only its devices.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.