Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Announces WWDC 2019 Details

WWDC 2019: Apple has officially revealed when WWDC 2019 will be taking place, reports MacRumors. The company is planning to kick off the event on June 3 and it will continue through June 7. This will have it starting on a Monday and ending on a Friday. The location for WWDC 2019 is McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. The company is also now allowing developers to sign up to attend the event.

Components: A new rumor claims that several companies are ramping up to make new components for Apple, 9to5Mac notes. According to this rumor, Flexium and Zhen Ding are increasing production of circuit boards that will see use in future versions of the iPad. The rumor also claims that Compeq and Unitech and are also boosting production of circuit boards for AAPL devices. However, these two will reportedly be making parts for the next generation of AirPods.

Car Cameras: A new patent reveals some unique features that may be in the works for the Apple Car, reports AppleInsider. This patents details a system where the vehicle’s cameras will be able to take pictures of points of interest. The system will be able to do this automatically, but users can also trigger is manually. This may allow for taking pictures of unique scenery, or to help in the case of an accident.

