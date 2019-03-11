Monday Apple Rumors: iPad 7 May Still Include Headphone Jack

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPad 7 features. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPad 7: A recent rumor claims to know more about the upcoming iPad 7, reports BGR. This rumor claims that Apple is planning to use the same housing from the iPad 6 on the iPad 7. As a result, the iPad 7 will retain many of the same features as the iPad 6. This includes a headphone jack and Touch ID. There’s still debate about the screen size. Some claim it will increase to 10 inches, but others say it will remain at the iPad 6’s 9.7 inches.

iOS 12.2 Developer Beta: The newest version of the iOS 12.2 developer beta is now up for grabs, MacRumors notes. This release is for the fifth version of the iOS 12.2 developer beta. It comes out a week after the release of the fourth developer beta for iOS 12.2. A few new features, including Apple News for Canada, are coming in iOS 12.2. Just like with previous updates, a new public beta is likely coming in the next couple of days.

Box Leak: Recent news includes confidential information from companies leaking from Box (NYSE: BOX ), reports AppleInsider. Box is a supplier of cloud storage solutions. A recent revelation shows that the company has accidentally been leaving confidential information from some of its customers available online. Apple is one of these customers and hackers may have been able to obtain some data from it.

