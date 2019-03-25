Monday Apple Rumors: Apple May Announce Games Service Today

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company’s games services. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Games Service: A recent rumor claims that Apple May show off its gaming service today, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to reveal the service during its special event today. Today’s event is going to focus on the company’s video streaming service. However, rumors claim there will also be news about this gaming service. This service will be for the App Store and will give customers access to a large variety of games for a monthly subscription.

Video Service: Apple may charge customers $10 for networks via its video service, AppleInsider notes. This rumor claims that AAPL will charge $9.99 for subscriptions to certain networks through its upcoming video streaming service. The rumor notes that this could include networks such as Showtime and HBO. This would give customers access to the service for cheaper. Just as an example, HBO charges $14.99 for a monthly subscription to its service.

Powerbeats: Rumor has it that Apple is working on another pair of wireless earbuds, reports BGR. The rumor says that the tech company is going to release a pair of wireless Powerbeats earbuds. The rumor notes that these earbuds will get much of the same upgrades that the AirPods 2 did. This includes support for “Hey Siri.” It also claims that the new H1 chip in the AirPods 2 will see use in the earbuds.

