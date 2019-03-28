Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Make Underwater Photography Easier

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new patent. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Underwater Photography: Apple has filed a patent that is connected to taking underwater photos, reports AppleInsider. The patent from AAPL explains how it could use sensors to detect when a photo is being taken below water. This would allow it to use special effects in an effort to make the image look better. This is still just a patent, which means it may never see actual implementation. However, it’s neat to think about.

iOS 12.3 Public Beta: The first public beta for iOS 12.3 is now available for download, reports MacRumors. This new public beta comes out one day after the release of the first iOS 12.3 developer beta. It gives users a chance to try out new features coming to the company’s mobile devices before the official launch. This includes the new Apple TV+ app. The new app was first shown off by the tech company at its March 25 event.

Apple News+: One developer is crying foul over the new News+ app, reports 9to5Mac. The developer claims that the tech company is breaking its own rules for the App Store with this app. He says this has to do with how free trials work and showing users what they have to pay after the trial ends. This developer is Dave DeLong, who previously worked for AAPL for seven years.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.