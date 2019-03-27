Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Pay Expanding to More European Countries

5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: PAYX, IWM, CRON, TTD >>> READ MORE
The first iOS 12.3 beta is out

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is news of an expansion for the company’s payment service. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Pay Expanding to More European CountriesPay Expansion: Recent talk suggests that a major Apple Pay expansion is on the way, reports MacRumors. The tech company is planning to bring the payment service to several more European countries. These countries include Austria, Estonia, Greece, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. This information comes from banking companies that operate in these countries.

iOS 12.3 Beta: The first iOS 12.3 beta is now available for download, BGR notes. This new beta from AAPL for iOS 12.3 is only available to developers. However, there will likely be a version that comes out for public beta testers in the next few days. The new beta works with iPhone devices all the way back to the iPhone 5s. It also works with several older-generation iPad tablets, as well as newer ones.

MacBook Keyboard: Apple is officially apologizing to customers over issues with MacBook keyboards, reports 9to5Mac. The tech company says that it is “aware that a small number of users are having issues with their third-generation butterfly keyboard” and that it is “sorry.” It then goes on to note that the “vast majority of Mac notebook customers are having a positive experience with the new keyboard.” There is a repair program for MacBook keyboards, but it replaces them wit the same troublesome keyboards.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
