Tuesday Apple Rumors: Wireless Powerbeats Image Leaks

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today has to do with new wireless earbuds. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Powerbeats: An image of the new wireless Powerbeats has leaked online, reports BGR. This image shows what appears to be the new earbuds that Apple is planning to launch in the near future. The image shows off the Powerbeats earbuds sitting inside of their charging case. Both the case and the wireless earbuds are black. Rumors also claim that there will be a white color option of the earbuds as well.

Streaming Service: Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) CEO Anthony Wood has some insight on Apple TV+, AppleInsider notes. The Roku CEO says that the tech company is launching its streaming service on other platforms to better reach a wide market. He claims that the company needs to do this if they want it to be a success. This is is due to the company’s set-top box not having a large share of the market at about 15%.

Stores Closing: Apple is indeed planning to close down two stores in Texas, reports 9to5Mac. The closings will be for the company’s stores in Frisco and Plano locations. These stores will be closing their doors on April 12. The exact reason for the closings are unknown, but it might have to do with the company trying to avoid lawsuits from patent trolls. These two stores fall in a district known for these types of lawsuits and leaving it would make it harder for the trolls to target AAPL.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.