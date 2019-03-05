Ariana Grande has joined forces with Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) to present the Cloud Macchiatos, which is a new drink that the coffee company is debuting with the pop star backing it.

Source: Shutterstock

The chain brought in Grande as its new brand ambassador to propel its new macchiato forward, which will be included in the brand’s permanent menu moving forward. The Cloud Macchiato is a coffee drink (no surprise there), that adds a touch of diversity to the java giants as it is a play on leech merengada, a traditional Spanish drink.

The Starbucks beverage uses something called “Cloud powder,” which is comprised of egg white powder to give the drink its meringue tanginess. “The original Spanish beverage combines cinnamon and lemon zest, with a frothy texture which inspired us to reinvent the beverage as a macchiato,” said Erin Marinan, from Starbucks research and development team.

“The texture of the Cloud Macchiato is luxurious and by adding espresso and our Starbucks signature caramel cross-hatch, we’re making it ours and opening up even more ways we can bring new beverage experiences to our customers.”

You can get the Starbucks Cloud Macchiato in two flavors, cinnamon or caramel. To promote the product, Ariana Grande tweeted images of the drink that included herself wearing the chain’s signature green apron with the hashtag #StarbucksAmbassador.

SBUX stock is up 0.9% on Tuesday.