Avaya Holdings (NYSE: AVYA ) started the week off with a bang as the telecommunications equipment business is currently in talks with a private equity firm over a potential buyout.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based software vendor said it is considering an offer that values the business at more than $5 billion, with debt included, according to statements from people familiar with the matter on Sunday. The company’s board of directors is pondering the offering, which values it at more than $20 per share, according to sources,, higher than the company’s current stock price of about $17.38 per share.

The figure is also considerably higher than Avaya stock’s trading price at the end of Friday, when it was worth $13.21, which gave it a market capitalization of $1.5 billion. The company added that it had roughly $3.2 billion in debt as of the end of December.

The offer comes only 15 months after Avaya found itself dealing with bankruptcy protection, coming out of it following a previous leveraged buyout in its $8.3 billion sale to private equity firms TPG Capital and Silver Lake in 2007. It is still unclear which private equity firm is making this offer for Avaya’s business.

The company has attracted attention regarding a buyout from various private equity firms in recent months.

AVYA stock is soaring about 31.4% on Monday following buzz surrounding the business over the idea of a possible buyout.