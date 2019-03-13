Bomb Cyclone: What Is It? When Will It Hit U.S.?

A bomb cyclone is hitting the U.S. and it will have devastating effects for those in its path.

Source: Shutterstock

Before we get too far into this, let’s back up a bit. What exactly is a bomb cyclone anyway? To put it in simple terms, a bomb cyclone occurs when a storm ramps up to become an incredible force in a short period of time.

The quick building of a bomb cyclone results in several different storm effects. This includes strong winds that are comparable to a hurricane, blizzard conditions, flooding as well as possible tornadoes. All of that sounds horrible, and it is.

So we know what a bomb cyclone is now, but where exactly is it going to hit? Residents living in the middle of the U.S. are going to be the unlucky individuals that have to deal with this meteorological event.

Anyone living in these areas needs to be careful as the bomb cyclone is already in effect. However, the storm has yet to reach its full power. Meteorologist are expecting it to continue grow in strength until it reaches wind speeds matching those from a Category 2 hurricane, reports CNN.

The bomb cyclone also isn’t going away as soon as those in its path would like. Some 74 million Americans that are in the path of the severe storm will have to deal with its effects starting today and lasting through Friday.

