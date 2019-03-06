Bugatti is changing the game with the most expensive new car in the world that will set you back a whopping $11 million before taxes.

The French vehicle powerhouse has sold the car, called La Voiture Noire, to an unnamed buyer for the aforementioned price at the very least, although the exact price of it is not entirely known. The previous most expensive car in the world was a Rolls-Royce Sweptail.

The Bugatti vehicle’s name stands for The Black Car and it was created to commemorate the company’s 110th anniversary, reportedly coming equipped with “extraordinary technology, aesthetics and extreme luxury”. It is believed that Ferdinand Piech, who is the grandson of the Porsche founder, bought the car.

Piech used to serve as the CEO of Volkswagen, the parent company of Bugatti. Nevertheless, it is still unclear if he bought the luxurious Bugatti car as all the company said was that the purchaser is someone who is “an enthusiast of the brand.”

La Voiture Noire comes equipped with a jet-black carbon fiber body, as well as a 16-cylinder engine that churns out 1,500 horsepower. Bugatti did not reveal how fast the car can run, although it has specs that are similar to the Chiron, another Bugatti offering–that vehicle can reach 62 mph in only 2.4 seconds, while also having the capability of reaching a top speed of 261 mph.