Care.com News: WSJ Article Tanks CRCM Stock

Recent Care.com news has CRCM stock falling hard on Friday.

The new concerning Care.com (NYSE: CRCM ) involves a report from The Wall Street Journal. In this report, the publication notes that the company is leaving it up to users to conduct more thorough background checks on caregivers listed on the website.

This report claims that the website includes many caregivers that have criminal records. This has resulted in cases where users have hired caregivers through the website, only for them to take part in illegal activities.

According to the WSJ report, some caregivers from Care.com have been accused of crimes including sexual abuse, child abuse, theft and murder after being hired through the website. This Care.com news is obviously concerning for CRCM stock today.

The WSJ report concerning Care.com claims that it found roughly nine cases over the last six years where caregivers had criminal records and were then accused on crimes while caring for elders or children of users.

“Care.com is a marketplace platform,” Care.com CEO Sheila Marcelo said in a statement obtained by Seeking Alpha.” The marketplace is designed for ‘shared responsibility overall.'”

To go along with the negative Care.com news from the WSJ is an investigation into the company. Block & Leviton LLP, a securities litigation firm, is investigating whether the company, as well as some of its officers and directors, violated federal securities laws.

CRCM stock was down 15% as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.