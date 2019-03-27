Casper announced that it is going public as the company is currently taking the necessary steps to make its IPO happen.
Here are 10 things you should know about the Casper IPO:
- The U.S. online mattress retailer is currently searching for underwriters to hire for the offering, according to sources close to the matter.
- The move comes as the company is currently seeking to enter the brick-and-mortar retail space, making the move from temporary to primary stores.
- The New York-based business was valued at roughly $920 million during its latest private fundraising round, which took place back in 2017.
- Casper plans on interviewing investment banks in April to hire underwriters for its IPO, according to sources that chose to not be identified because the matter is of a confidential nature.
- The company’s investors include celebrities such as actor Leonardo DiCaprio and rapper 50 Cent.
- The business hopes that it will become popular with urban millennials.
- Casper has been around since 2014 as one of the several online mattress retailers to experience success.
- The retail business opened its first permanent store in New York in 2018, and it plans on opening 200 stores in the next few years.
- If the Casper IPO proceeds as planned, it would make the company the most recent high-profile consumer company to roll out its stock for the public to buy in 2019.
- The company did not comment on its IPO ruors.