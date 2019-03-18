Jelly Belly has announced its entrance into the cannabis products space as the inventor of the popular candies has developed CBD-infused jelly beans.

David Klein, who developed the Jelly Belly bean in 1976 and soon after sold his stake at the company, has reportedly hopped onto the cannabis-infused candies trend with jelly beans that contain CBD. This means that the product will not have THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis responsible for the “high.”

CBD is a part of the cannabis plant that has been proven to help with epilepsy and the seizures associated with the condition, while others claim it can aid with insomnia, pain relief and more. The Jelly Belly CBD beans will be rolled out on the 20th of April, according to a report from USA Today.

The cannabis-infused candies will come in 38 flavors, including cinnamon, mango, spicy licorice, piña colada and more, available in sour packs of 800 without any sugar. There is roughly 10mg of CBD in each bean, but users will not be incapacitated by eating them due to the lack of THC.

The company that Klein created in the 1970s is returning with a bang thanks to its expansion to the cannabis space as demand for the CBD Jelly Belly beans has spiked. You can now only order these products via email or phone due to the how many pre-orders the business is getting.