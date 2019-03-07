Charlotte Russe Going Out of Business Sale: What to Know

A Charlotte Russe going out of business sale is taking place.

The Charlotte Russe going out of business sale comes after the company failed to find a buyer following its bankruptcy filing earlier this year. This means it’s the end for the retailer of women’s clothing and accessories.

Here’s what we know about the Charlotte Russe going out of business sale.

The company is starting the sale on March 7, which is today.

It also notes that this sale is taking place at all of its locations.

Another thing worth noting about the going out of business sale is that all sales made during it are final.

This means there will be ability to return items for a refund or exchange them for other items.

Customers that are wanting to pick up anything from the sale will have to do so at the chain’s physical retail locations.

This is due to the online store not taking part in the Charlotte Russe going out of business sale.

However, this doesn’t mean that the website doesn’t have special deals or anything like that.

Instead, it is simply a case of the company having already closed down the online retail segment of its business.

Customers that want to know more about the Charlotte Russe going out of business sale, including where the company’s physical stores are, can follow this link.

