Dairy Queen has announced its annual Free Cone Day once again, offering ice cream to anyone who shows up at a participating location.

The frozen treats maker rolls out the promotion on the first day of spring each year, which lands on Wednesday, March 20 this time around. While some regions of the country will still have cold temperatures, the business hopes that ice cream lovers will show up to express their gratitude for the changing of the seasons.

Dairy Queen said that those who show up to non-mall locations that are part of the promotion will get a free small vanilla cone with a limit of one per customer. In addition to giving out the yummy snacks, the restaurant is hoping consumers will give back as DQ will be collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a non-profit that raises funds for children’s hospitals and medical research.

“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing, said. “We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can’t wait to help spread smiles.”

Beyond Free Cone Day, Dairy Queen is giving ice cream fans a small regular or dipped cone for 50 cents if they order through the chain’s mobile app. The offer applies from March 21 through March 31.