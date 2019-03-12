The price of DirecTV has gone up as AT&T (NYSE: T ) will be charging about $10 more a month to subscribers of its premium TV package.

The carrier said that current subscribers will be paying the additional amount starting this coming April. As things stand, customers are paying $40 to $75 per month for DirecTV, and that’s before you consider other premium cable offerings such as HBO.

Now, customers will pay $50 to $85 a month as every package will go up by $10 per month. AT&T is reportedly also changel its channel packages for new subscribers, adding HBO to all new consumers getting basic packages, while also ridding away with dozens of channels that are not part of Time Warner, which is owned by the carrier.

New customers will also have the opportunity to choose from two plans that are simpler at $50 or $7o a month. The move to increase prices and reduce channels is not consistent with AT&T saying that its prices would be lower for customers once it completed the acquisition of Time Warner.

In addition to the new price hikes, AT&T had also increased the base price of its DirecTV Now streaming service by roughly $5 per month soon after the merger was completed. This streaming service is online only as it does not require a satellite.

T stock is up about 1.5% on Tuesday after the news.