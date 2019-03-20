Dirty Dozen Vegetables & Fruits 2019: Surprise! Kale Joins the List

The Dirty Dozen Vegetables and Fruits 2019 list is getting a new member: kale!

The Dirty Dozen Vegetables and Fruits 2019 list contains the fruits and vegetables that have the most residue from pesticides. The list is released by the Environmental Working Group each year.

The produce that makes its way onto the Dirty Dozen list is base don data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Close to 70% of all conventionally grown produce sold in the U.S. has some sort of pesticide residue on it.

The following are the items that make up the Dirty Dozen Vegetables and Fruits 2019 list.

Strawberries Spinach Kale Nectarines Apples Grapes Peaches Cherries Pears Tomatoes Celery Potatoes

There’s also one bonus item on the Dirty Dozen list this year. This is hot peppers, which make up the 13th spot on the Dirty Dozen list.

“Even low levels of pesticide exposure can be harmful to children,” Dr. Philip Landrigan, pediatrician and epidemiologist, said in a statement. “When possible, parents and caregivers should take steps to lower children’s exposures to pesticides while still feeding them diets rich in healthy fruits and vegetables.”

Dirty Dozen Vegetables and Fruits 2019 list isn’t the only new news from the Environmental Working Group. The organization also releases a counter list to the Dirty Dozen each year. This list is called the Clean 15. You can follow this link to see what fruits and vegetables made it on to this list.

