Dollar General Earnings: DG Stock Dives on Q4 Miss

Dollar General earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 have DG stock falling on Thursday.

Dollar General (NYSE: DG ) reported earnings per share of $1.84 for the fourth quarter of the year. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of $1.48 from the same period of the year prior. However, it was a blow to DG stock by missing Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.88 for the quarter.

The Dollar General earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 also includes net income of $483.24 million. This is better than the company’s net income of $712.16 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating income reported in the Dollar General earnings release for the fourth quarter of the year comes in at $638.50 million. The company’s operating income from the same time last year was $623.45 million.

Dollar General earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 also has revenue coming in at $6.65 billion. This is up from the company’s revenue of $6.13 billion reported in the fourth quarter of the previous year. It also beats out analysts’ revenue estimate of $6.61 billion for the period, but wasn’t enough to save DG stock today.

Dollar General also provides an outlook for the full year of 2019 in its most recent earnings report. It is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $6.30 to $6.50. Unfortunately for DG stock, Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $6.65 in 2019.

DG stock was down 9% as of noon Thursday.

