Dunkin’ Donuts (NASDAQ: DNKN ) has partnered up with Saucony to release a new brand of sneakers that are inspired by doughnuts.

They’re called the Kinvara 10 and they offer a combination of the Dunkin’ brand’s pink and orange colors to spell out the word “Dunkin” over a large portion of the sports shoe. The companies announced the new footwear offering Thursday, which comes contained inside a decorated box that has the Dunkin’ brand.

The product also comes with doughnut medallions as decoration on its laces, as well as a picture of a coffee cup on the tongue, as well as a reflective “Boston” on the heel. The sneakers can be found in men’s sizes, as well as women’s and children’s. They are on sale now for $120 if you want an adult pair of the shoes, or $65 for the children’s version.

The two companies said that the product was inspired by the iconic Boston Marathon as both brands are local to the Massachusetts city. They added that they “have joined forces to honor the symbiotic relationship between running, coffee and donuts,” the businesses said in a statement.

The Boston Marathon takes place on Patriot’s Day every, which is the third Monday in April, landing on April 15 this year.

DNKN stock is up more than 1.1% on Thursday afternoon following the footwear news.