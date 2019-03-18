Fisker Electric SUV to Debut in 2021

A Fisker electric SUV is going to go on sale in 2021.

The announcement about the Fisker electric SUV comes with some details about the vehicle. This includes that it will launch in the second half of 2021. It also notes that the price of the electric SUV will be below $40,000.

It’s worth noting that the price of the Fisker electric SUV being below $40,000 is for the base unit. Additional options will likely cause the price to surpass $40,000. The company is planning to provide more details about the final price for the vehicle sometime in 2019.

Other details about the Fisker electric SUV also include the range of the vehicle. The company says that it is aiming for the electric SUV to have a range of close to 300 miles. It will use a +80 KWh lithium-ion battery to achieve this goal.

Preorders for the Fisker electric SUV are also going to be starting up soon, but an exact date is still unknown. Fisker is also hoping to show off a prototype of the vehicle by the end of the year to give customers an idea of what they are paying for.

Production of the Fisker electric SUV is going to take place in the U.S. The company says it is still finalizing a location for this. It also mentions that it has plans for two more all-electric vehicles. However, details about the other two electric vehicles are still unknown.

