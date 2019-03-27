Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) posted its latest quarterly earnings figures late on Wednesday, amassing results that were stronger than what Wall Street projected as its profit and revenue were both above the mark, playing a role in FIVE stock surging after hours.
The Philadelphia, Penn.-based chain of discount stores said that for its fourth quarter, it gained $89.3 million, or $1.59 per share, which came in at $1.58 per share on an adjusted basis when considering non-recurring gains. These results were stronger than what Wall Street projected as the average estimate of eight analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.
Five Below added that its revenue for the period tallied up to $602.7 million, topping the $601.7 million that five analysts who were surveyed by Zacks called for. For its fiscal year, the business brought in a profit of $149.6 million, roughly $2.66 per share, while its sales tallied up to $1.56 billion.
For its first quarter of the current fiscal year, the chain sees its revenue in the range of $361 million to $366 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks predict that Five Below will bring in revenue of $364.4 million. The business also calls for fiscal 2019 earnings in the range of $3 to $3.07 per share, while sales will range between $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion.
FIVE stock is up about 2.1% after the bell on Wednesday off the heels of an impressive quarter for the business. Five Below’s stock had been gaining 2.4% during regular trading hours today.