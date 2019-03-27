Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE ) posted its latest quarterly earnings figures late on Wednesday, amassing results that were stronger than what Wall Street projected as its profit and revenue were both above the mark, playing a role in FIVE stock surging after hours.

The Philadelphia, Penn.-based chain of discount stores said that for its fourth quarter, it gained $89.3 million, or $1.59 per share, which came in at $1.58 per share on an adjusted basis when considering non-recurring gains. These results were stronger than what Wall Street projected as the average estimate of eight analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

FIVE stock is up about 2.1% after the bell on Wednesday off the heels of an impressive quarter for the business. Five Below’s stock had been gaining 2.4% during regular trading hours today.