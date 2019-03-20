General Mills Earnings: GIS Stock Jumps on Q3 Beat

General Mills earnings for the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2019 has GIS stock up on Wednesday.

General Mills (NYSE: GIS ) reported earnings per share of 83 cents for its fiscal third quarter of the year. This is an increase over its earnings per share of 79 cents from the same period of the year prior. It was also good news for GIS stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 69 cents for the quarter.

The General Mills earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $446.80 million. This a drop from the company’s net income of $941.40 million reported in its fiscal third quarter of 2018.

Operating income reported in the General Mills earnings release for its fiscal third quarter of the year comes in at $651.30 million. The food company’s operating income from the same time last year was $569.50 million.

General Mills earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 also has it reporting revenue of $4.20 billion. This is better than the company’s revenue of $3.88 billion reported in its fiscal third quarter of the previous year. It was also a boon to GIS stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $4.19 billion for the period.

The most recent General Mills earnings report also includes an update to its fiscal 2019 guidance. The company now expects revenue to be near the low end of its flat to 1% increase guidance. It is also looking for earnings per share to be flat to up 1%. It was previously expecting earnings per share to be flat to down 3%.

GIS stock was up 3% as of noon Wednesday.

