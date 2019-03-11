The Geneva Auto Show 2019 kicked off this past Thursday, March 7, displaying some of the most exciting automotive releases that you can expect over the next year.
The event lasts about a week and a half as it will continue on for all of this week, finalizing on Sunday, March 17. Here are the five hottest cars unveiled at the Geneva Auto Show 2019:
- Ferrari F8 Tributo: The classic Italian brand does it again with the F8 Tributo, which churns out 710 horsepower from a turbocharged V8 engine. It is also nearly 90 pounds lighter than the Ferrari 488, good for a 0-60 mph speed of 2.9 seconds.
- McLaren Senna GTR: This track-focused iteration of the Senna provides 819 horsepower thanks to its 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine. It’s 22 pounds lighter than its predecessor, while also being safer as it includes fire extinguishers and data compilers.
- Bugatti La Voiture Noire: Bugatti rarely misses its mark, and La Voiture Noire is no different. The French carmaker created an updated, contemporary version of the Bugatti 57 SC Atlantic from the mid 1930s. Only one has been made and sold, priced at roughly $18 million with taxes.
- Aston Martin AM-RB 003: Cutting-edge technology is all the rage at the Geneva Auto Show 2019, and this Aston Martin delivers with incredible aerodynamic technology with a variable airfoil that covers the length of the rear wing. A V-6 engine and a sleek appearance round out this beauty.
- Audi Q4 E-Tron Concept: You can’t talk about a car show without mentioning an electric vehicle, and the new Audi car is a compact SUV with an 82-kWh battery, LED lights and an augmented reality display. A charge on this workhorse will power you for 280 miles.