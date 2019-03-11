3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KO, CTXS, JCI >>> READ MORE
IHOP Free Pancakes Day 2019: All the Details

The day is also a fundraiser to help children battling critical illnesses

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

IHOP announced that its annual free pancakes day offering is taking place tomorrow, which is Tuesday, March 12.

IHOP Free Pancakes DayThe restaurant operator announced that anyone who shows up between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. will have access to a free stack of buttermilk pancakes, which usually costs around $5.79 (some locations will offer extended hours until 10 p.m.). The company said the move is part of a campaign to “flip it forward for kids.”

The deal is only for those who dine in at IHOP and there is a limit of one short stack per person while supplies last. Previously known as National Pancake Day, the event’s new name is encouraging people to come in for a bit to continue the mission of raising money to aid children who are battling critical illnesses.

“Every year we look forward to kicking off our IHOP Free Pancake Day – Flip it Forward for Kids campaign because it combines the two things we love most – pancakes and helping our communities,” Stephanie Peterson, company spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The charities that will receive help from the fundraiser include Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children. IHOP said it is taking donations in a number of ways to help it reach its $4 million fundraising goal as it is encouraging customers to make donations.

Additionally, customers can also show support by purchasing wall icons, which are $5 and garner you a $5 off coupon for a purchase of $10 or more to use at participating IHOP restaurants.

