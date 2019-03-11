IHOP announced that its annual free pancakes day offering is taking place tomorrow, which is Tuesday, March 12.

The restaurant operator announced that anyone who shows up between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. will have access to a free stack of buttermilk pancakes, which usually costs around $5.79 (some locations will offer extended hours until 10 p.m.). The company said the move is part of a campaign to “flip it forward for kids.”

The deal is only for those who dine in at IHOP and there is a limit of one short stack per person while supplies last. Previously known as National Pancake Day, the event’s new name is encouraging people to come in for a bit to continue the mission of raising money to aid children who are battling critical illnesses.

“Every year we look forward to kicking off our IHOP Free Pancake Day – Flip it Forward for Kids campaign because it combines the two things we love most – pancakes and helping our communities,” Stephanie Peterson, company spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The charities that will receive help from the fundraiser include Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children. IHOP said it is taking donations in a number of ways to help it reach its $4 million fundraising goal as it is encouraging customers to make donations.

Additionally, customers can also show support by purchasing wall icons, which are $5 and garner you a $5 off coupon for a purchase of $10 or more to use at participating IHOP restaurants.