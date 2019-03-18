Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC ) raised some eyebrows recently as the food and beverage company failed to file its fiscal 2018 financial report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a timely fashion.

KHC stock is down Monday due in part to the aforementioned lack of punctuality from the company as it led S&P Global Ratings to place the company’s BBB rating on review. Such a rating is two spots above investment grade, but the review process may result in the Chicago-based company’s stock being placed in the speculative category, also known as “junk.”

Kraft Heinz was able to garner an extension for its 2018 10-K with the SEC as the business was able to file on March 14 following a late February request for the move.

The S&P Global Ratings added that the review decision is also linked to “a series of negative developments over the last several quarters, including operational shortfalls that accelerated in the second half of 2018, the large fourth-quarter $15.4 billion goodwill and intangible charge-off, and disclosure of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation into the company’s accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function.”

The agency said it believes that the issue linked with the 10-K and the first quarter of 2019 is likely to be resolved, leading to a downgrade of only one notch, barring any unforeseen uncovered negative information that could be detrimental to Kraft Heinz.

KHC stock is down 0.8% on Monday.