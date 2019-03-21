Costco (NASDAQ: COST ) continues to appeal to those who like extraordinarily large food items with massive lobster claws, with a single one weighing as much as a newborn baby.

Social media has been buzzing with the new products from the Wash.-based retailer, which now carries Kirkland-branded giant lobster claws. FoodBeast notes that the claws come in a few sizes and weigh somewhere between 2 to 7 pounds. Most of the shoppers sharing pictures of these claws are located in California.

“I’ve seen a few big claws at Costco before, but this one’s crazy!” an Instagram user from Newport Beach, California said. “We just had to get it. It might be 1/2 it’s weight in shell, but worth it already. The family’s had their fun photo ops, now it’s going on the grill … I hope we have enough butter.”

The lobster claws are not cheap either as another Instagram user shared a photo last month, noting that they were buying a package for $46.95 that weighed 4.7 pounds, or $9.99 per pound. Costco said on its website that a six-count of live Maine lobsters that weighed about 1.25 pounds apiece would set you back $129.99.

This isn’t the first supersized product that Costco has sold recently as back in January, it sold out of its Chef’s Banquet Macaroni and Cheese Storage Bucket, which has 180 servings of the food, coming in at 27 pounds.

COST stock is up about 0.8% on Thursday.