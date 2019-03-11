The Powerball jackpot for March 13, 2019 is going to be a large one as it’s been a while since anyone has matched all five numbers, plus the Powerball number on the lottery game to win the grand prize.

There were no big winners on the Saturday night drawing, which means that the jackpot has now risen to roughly $448 million, amounting to about $271.7 million in cash value ahead of the next drawing, which is this coming Wednesday. The winning numbers for the Saturday drawing were 05-06-45-55-59, Powerball 14 and Power Play 3x.

Although nobody hit the jackpot on Saturday or matched five numbers plus the Power Play, there were winners in both the state of Indiana and Maryland that got it right for five numbers to win $1 million apiece.

The last time anyone won the Powerball jackpot that was anywhere close to the drawing this part Saturday was back in January, when a 56-year-old man from Brooklyn named David Johnson raked in the dough from a $298.3 million jackpot. This drawing took place soon after Christmas, Powerball said in a news release.

Only smaller jackpots have been won since then as the odds of winning the big Powerball jackpot are roughly 1 in 292,201,338.

Powerball jackpots usually start at $40 million, and in case you were wondering what that amount looks like, stacking up $40 million worth of $100 bills would be as tall as the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.