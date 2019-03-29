Friday Apple Rumors: Schematics May Show Rear Camera on 2019 iPhone

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a leaked schematic. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Schematic Leak: A new leak may give us an early look at the new rear camera for the 2019 iPhone, reports MacRumors. The schematic leak shows an iPhone device that features a triple-lens camera on the rear. This triple-lens camera is set up in a triangular position. This has two cameras on the left side, with a third camera sitting halfway between them and to the right. There are also holes above and below the camera hole on the right. These may be for the flash and mic.

Texture App: Apple is shutting down the Texture app, AppleInsider notes. The tech company is shutting down the app starting on May 28. The reason for this has to do with the launch of News+. Anyone attempting to use the app after the shutdown date will be pointed toward the new News+ app instead. It’s still unknown how this will affect customers with subscriptions beyond the closing date.

AirPods Teardown: A teardown of the new AirPods shows the changes that have been made, reports 9to5Mac. The most noticeable changes in the earbuds is additional waterproofing on the logic board. It is also worth noting that there’s a new hinge inside the earbuds that is stronger than what was in the previous generation.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.