Tesla Price Hike Delayed ... for One Day

Tesla price hike delayed news is good for anyone still wanting to pick up one of the electric vehicles.

The announcement about the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) price hike being delayed comes directly from the company itself. It says that there were an unusually high number of orders on Monday night that it was unable to process.

The Tesla price hike delayed news means that customers wills till be able to order one of the electric vehicles before prices increase. However, the extension on the current prices won’t be lasting much longer.

According to Tesla, it plans to no introduce the higher prices for its vehicles starting at midnight on Wednesday. That gives customers just one more chance to get the electric vehicles cheaper before the price hike goes into effect.

Here’s the official Tweet from the company concerning the Tesla price hike delayed news.

“Due to unusually high volume, Tesla was unable to process all orders by midnight on Monday, so the slight price rise on vehicles is postponed to midnight Wednesday”

The following are some comments from Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users about the delay.

“But I thought demand was dwindling? That’s what the bashing shorts were saying…”

“I consider this a good problem.”

“I would call this a penny stock tactic but I’ve seen a lot more class from penny stocks.”

TSLA stock was up slightly as of Tuesday afternoon.

