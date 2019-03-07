Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has rolled out the V3 Supercharger station for the Model 3 electric car and there’s plenty to be excited about if you own one of these vehicles.
Here are seven things to know about the station:
- The electric car maker launched the first of these stations yesterday, which some Tesla owners will be able to check out through an early access program.
- The V3 Superchargers refill the battery of Model 3 vehicles considerably faster than their predecessors.
- The first of these stations is available at Tesla’s Fremont factory, allowing some Model 3 owners to check it out through a software update.
- The most exciting feature of these vehicles is the increased charge rate at 250 kW, which tallies up to roughly 1,000 miles of range per hour of charging in a Model 3 equipped with a Long Range battery.
- One Twitter user shared their experience with the V3 Superchargers, noting that the charge rate is a touch higher than 250 kW, but this charging speed then moves significantly downwards after a state of charge of only 18%.
- The Model 3 driver said that overall, the charge time of his vehicle was reduced by 20 minutes between the moment it reaches an 8% charge to 90%.
- The next move for Tesla is to convert stations around the world into V3 Superchargers with software updates over the next few months.
TSLA stock is up about 0.2% on Thursday.