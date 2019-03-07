Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) has rolled out the V3 Supercharger station for the Model 3 electric car and there’s plenty to be excited about if you own one of these vehicles.

Source: Tesla

Here are seven things to know about the station:

The electric car maker launched the first of these stations yesterday, which some Tesla owners will be able to check out through an early access program.

The V3 Superchargers refill the battery of Model 3 vehicles considerably faster than their predecessors.

The first of these stations is available at Tesla’s Fremont factory, allowing some Model 3 owners to check it out through a software update.

The most exciting feature of these vehicles is the increased charge rate at 250 kW, which tallies up to roughly 1,000 miles of range per hour of charging in a Model 3 equipped with a Long Range battery.

One Twitter user shared their experience with the V3 Superchargers, noting that the charge rate is a touch higher than 250 kW, but this charging speed then moves significantly downwards after a state of charge of only 18%.

The Model 3 driver said that overall, the charge time of his vehicle was reduced by 20 minutes between the moment it reaches an 8% charge to 90%.

The next move for Tesla is to convert stations around the world into V3 Superchargers with software updates over the next few months.

TSLA stock is up about 0.2% on Thursday.