The Toy Story 4 trailer has been released and people have plenty to say about it already
The new Pixar flick stars Forky, Bonnie’s new, favorite toy who also happens to be a bit of a “spook” because he is a makeshift toy recycled from a fork, and therefore he hasn’t come to terms with his new role. He runs away, which starts an adventure that is led by Woody outside the comfort of home.
There’s already a great deal of buzz surrounding the flick as the Toy Story 4 trailer promises grand sights, road trips, heartbreak, parties and a healthy dose of love all around. A Beach Boys song also makes it to the soundtrack, or at the very least to the trailer.
Here’s what people are saying about it on Twitter:
- “Some have already pointed this out but I genuinely smiled when I noticed this character show up in the trailer Tin Toy was the spiritual precursor to Toy Story and the fact that the main character of the short is going to appear in Toy Story 4 makes everything come full circle,” Shane writes.
- “Toy Story 4’s latest trailer proves that Pixar wants adults to cry in movie theaters,” The Verge says.
- “8.5,” OneWatch (a page that simply rates movie trailers from 1-10) writes.
- “Why are they making a Toy Story 4?! Toy Story 3 was perfect! *Watches Toy Story 4 Trailer* I NEED TO SEE THIS MOVIE NOW!!!” Patrick Dougall concludes.