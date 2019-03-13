Vera Bradley Earnings: VRA Stock Soars on Q4 Beat

Vera Bradley earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 has VRA stock on the rise Wednesday.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA ) reported earnings per share of 33 cents for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. This matches the company’s earnings per share from the same period of the year prior. It was also a blessing to VRA stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 24 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported in the Vera Bradley earnings release for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year comes in at $8.62 million. This is up slightly from the company’s net income of $8.51 million reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income in the Vera Bradley earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 was $11.65 million. The luggage and handbag company reported operating income of $15.61 million during the same time last year.

The Vera Bradley earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year also includes revenue of $118.19 million. This is a drop from the company’s revenue of $132.00 million reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year. However, it was still good news for VRA stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $116.34 million for the period.

The most recent Vera Bradley earnings report also includes its outlook for fiscal 2020. The company is expecting earnings per share ranging from 64 cents to 74 cents on revenue between $420 million and $440 million during the year.

VRA stock was up 19% as of noon Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.