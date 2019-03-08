When is Daylight Savings Time 2019?

Source: Shutterstock

Get ready to move your clock forward an hour this coming Sunday as it will mark the end of Daylight Savings Time, a period that started on November 3, 2018, which saw everyone in the U.S. set their clocks back an hour. On Sunday, March 10, Daylight Savings Time will end at 2 a.m. local time, which will see everyone set their clocks forward an hour.

Daylight Savings Time usually ends around the time that spring begins, which means that we can expect less snow throughout the U.S. if the weather permits. There’s been an unnatural amount of snow in the Western part of the country, while temperatures are still low as things stand.

Unfortunately, this means that you will lose an hour of sleep this coming Sunday (unless you have the graveyard shift at your job, as that would mean that you end work an hour early possibly). Thankfully, it’s a Sunday so most of us will get to sleep in and recharge for the coming week.

Daylight Savings Time also lands exactly one week before St. Patrick’s Day this year, which is a holiday that is designed to mark the rebirth of spring as well.

If you are in Arizona, Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, your clocks will stay the same as there is no DST.