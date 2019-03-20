Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM ) posted its quarterly earnings results late in the afternoon today, accruing a strong profit that helped to lift WSM stock after the bell–an encouraging guidance for the new fiscal year also played a role in shares gaining.

The San Francisco-based kitchenware and home furnishings business tallied up a fourth-quarter income of $2.10 per share, ahead of the $1.96 per share that the Wall Street guidance predicted. Revenue was also ahead of the mark at $1.84 billion as analysts saw the company raking in sales of $1.8 billion.

Both figures were also above Williams-Sonoma’s fourth-quarter guidance — which it shared during its third-quarter report in November — that predicted earnings of $1.88 to $1.99 per share. The company also saw revenue as reaching somewhere between $1.73 billion and $1.83 billion.

Consensus Metrix predicted that the business’ sales would be higher by 1.1% when compared to the year-ago quarter, and the company shattered this projection as its comps gained 2.4%. This metric was up 0.1% at Williams-Sonoma brand stores, down 0.4% at Pottery Barn, as well as up 11.1% at West Elm.

Analysts saw Williams-Sonoma stores as bringing in a comps gain of 1.1%, up 0.8% at Pottery Barn and gaining 6.9% at West Elm.

For its fiscal 2019, the business is calling for earnings of $4.60 per share at its midpoint guidance, ahead of the $4.47 per share that Wall Street predicts. The company sees its salted at around $5.67 billion to $5.84 billion, compared to analysts’ $5.74 billion.

WSM stock is up 2.6% after hours Wednesday following the strong quarterly results. Shares had been up 0.2% during regular trading hours in anticipation of the company’s results.