WOW Airlines Shuts Down Stranding Passengers

WOW Airlines has shut down and it is leaving some passengers stranded.

The airline based out of Iceland is no longer flying planes. The news comes out of nowhere with it only just announcing it on its website Thursday. This also means that the airline has canceled all of its flights.

As you might expect, this has passengers that booked flights with the airline in a bit of a pickle. The company solution is just to suggest that they book a flight with another airline if they want to complete their journey, reports CNN Business.

WOW Airlines passengers definitely aren’t happy about the news. Here’s what some users of social media are saying on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) about the mess.

“Good morning to everyone except WOW airlines who cancelled my flight 4 days before I was supposed to leave. WOW, you will be hearing from my lawyer, who is actually my dad bc I’m poor. But I guess you should know about being poor. #WOW”

“I hate it when I get to the airport, check in to my flight, and then before we can take off the airline goes out of business and grounds all of its planes.”

“@wow_air I hope you get sued for the bullshit you just pulled. You ruin upcoming trips and strand thousands. Do you know how stressful it is to be stranded somewhere with no way home? Fuck you 🖕🖕🖕#wowair #wowairlines”

“WOW 😲 literally!🤣🤣🤣🤣Don’t fly with the cheap low budget airlines folks cuz you might get screwed in more ways than just the obvious ones!😆😆😆”

