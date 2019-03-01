Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) announced the March 2019 selection of Xbox Live free games with Gold and it’s a doozy as you’ll have access to titles from several popular franchises, including the iconic Metal Gear Solid.

The tech giant said that you can download four games for Xbox One and Xbox 360 throughout the month, and all four can be played on the former console, while two of them are Xbox 360 titles. Here’s what Microsoft has in store for March in its list of Xbox Live free games with Gold:

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion – From March 1 through the 31, you can download this Steam title for Xbox One, which sees you explore the underwater land of Ooo and fight pirates in the process.

– From March 1 through the 31, you can download this Steam title for Xbox One, which sees you explore the underwater land of Ooo and fight pirates in the process. Star Wars Republic Commando – From one of the most well-known video game and movie franchises of all time comes this tactical first-person shooter that’s been around for nearly 15 years. The game takes place during the event of the Clone Wars. Both Xbox One and 360 owners can play this one from March 1 through 15.

– From one of the most well-known video game and movie franchises of all time comes this tactical first-person shooter that’s been around for nearly 15 years. The game takes place during the event of the Clone Wars. Both Xbox One and 360 owners can play this one from March 1 through 15. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance : From March 16 through 31, this Metal Gear spinoff title can be played on either console. You are a cyborg in this hack and slash offering.

: From March 16 through 31, this Metal Gear spinoff title can be played on either console. You are a cyborg in this hack and slash offering. Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: From March 16 through April 15, Xbox One owners can access this third person shooter, which has plenty of features, weapons and tactical concepts.

MSFT stock is up about 0.4% on Friday.