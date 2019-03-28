Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has rolled out its list of Xbox Live free games with Gold for April 2019, and it includes a Star Wars title, as well as an Outcast offering.

Source: Microsoft

Every month, the Redmond, Wash.-based company rolls out four new games that Gold subscribers can download for free, including two Xbox One titles and two Xbox 360 games. Here’s what April has in store for you:

The Technomancer : Throughout the month of April, Gold subscribers will be able to download this title, which is an action RPG where players find themselves in Mars. This is the first of the two Xbox One games that you can access for free.

: Throughout the month of April, Gold subscribers will be able to download this title, which is an action RPG where players find themselves in Mars. This is the first of the two Xbox One games that you can access for free. Outcast – Second Contact : This is the second Xbox One offering, which is available from April 16 through May 15. It’s a remake of Outcast, which is an open world, space exploration game that gained a bit of a cult following.

: This is the second Xbox One offering, which is available from April 16 through May 15. It’s a remake of Outcast, which is an open world, space exploration game that gained a bit of a cult following. Star Wars Battlefront II : For the first half of the month (April 1 through 15), Xbox 360 owners can play this classic Star Wars title at a time when the iconic franchise has experienced a resurgence.

: For the first half of the month (April 1 through 15), Xbox 360 owners can play this classic Star Wars title at a time when the iconic franchise has experienced a resurgence. Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2: From April 16 through 30, Xbox 360 gamers will be able to access this title as well, which is a tactical shooting game from the popular and long-running Tom Clancy series.

MSFT stock is up a fraction of a percentage on Thursday.