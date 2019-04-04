Amazon Broadband Internet Access Plan Includes 3,236 Satellites

Amazon broadband internet access is something the company is working on, but don’t expect it anytime soon.

Source: Shutterstock

A recent report reveals that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is looking to launch 3,236 satellites into low orbit to provide customers with high-speed internet. It also notes that the internet that these satellites will provide should be low on latency.

The idea behind the Amazon broadband internet plan is that it will allow the company to reach a large area with its satellites. This includes anyone living from 56 degrees north to 56 degrees south of the equator. That would include more than 90% of people on the planet.

“Project Kuiper is a new initiative to launch a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world,” an Amazon spokesperson told GeekWire.

While Amazon does confirm that it is working on the project, not much else is currently known about it. This includes details about when it will launch the satellites, when the service will launch, or how much customers will have to pay for it.

So how exactly is the company planning to get satellites in orbit for the Amazon broadband internet service? Luckily for it, founder and CEO Jeff Bezos can help out. Bezos operates another company called Blue Origin. This is a company that is working on rockets and has plans to send passengers into low orbit as a form of tourism.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.